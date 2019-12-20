#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
NRC, CAA and Aadhaar: Govt's FAQ leaves many questions unanswered

Updated : December 20, 2019 08:00 PM IST

On Friday, the government released an FAQ, the second one of its kind — the first, put out on Thursday, wasn't credited to any specific department or ministry.
Muslim residents who are not Indian citizens cannot get citizenship under CAA while the detection of their foreign antecedents under the NRC exercise will lead to further legal actions.
The whole NRC exercise in Assam was based on proof of citizenship.
cnbc two logos
