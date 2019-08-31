Politics
NRC: 400 Foreigners' Tribunals to deal with cases of excluded people
Updated : August 31, 2019 10:10 AM IST
The Foreigners` Tribunals are Quasi judicial courts mandated to hear appeals of those excluded from the NRC.
"The tribunals will be established in convenient locations to ensure that filing and hearing of appeals is smooth and efficient," said Krishna.
