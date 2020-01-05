Politics
NPR in Bihar to begin on May 15, says deputy chief minister Sushil Modi
Updated : January 05, 2020 12:40 PM IST
Bihar senior BJP leader also said administrative and punitive action would be taken against officials if they refuse to carry out the NPR.
The process of preparing NPR began in 2010 during the UPA regime which was completed between April 1 to September 30 that year.
