NPR exercise to seek ID details from 'head of the family', says report

For its National Population Register (NPR) exercise, the Union government is set to launch a drive that will ask the “head of the family” to furnish 21 identifiers, which will include Aadhaar, voter ID card, driver’s license, among others, The Economic Times reported. The nationwide NPR exercise will be carried out from April 1 to September 30.

The NPR seeks to record the ‘unusual residents’ in India and who have lived in an area for the previous six months or more, or persons who intend to stay there for the next six months or more, the ET report said, citing an official notification.

The NPR form is likely to contain the contentious “date and place of birth of parents” column. However, the ET cited a senior government official as saying that this question didn’t have any sinister connotations.

>> What is the National Population Register?

Critics have alleged that the NPR is a first step towards the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Interestingly, then minister of state for home affairs, Kiren Rijiju, had told the Parliament on November 26, 2014: “The NPR is the first step towards creation of National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) by verifying the citizenship status of every usual residents.”

However, home minister Amit Shah has said that NPR will not be used for an NRC exercise. He has further stated that there has been no discussion on a nationwide NRC.