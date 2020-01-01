Politics
NPR exercise to seek ID details from 'head of the family', says report
Updated : January 01, 2020 11:27 AM IST
The nationwide NPR exercise will be carried out from April 1 to September 30.
The NPR form is likely to contain the contentious “date and place of birth of parents” column.
Critics have alleged that the NPR is a first step towards the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
