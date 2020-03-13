  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Lower circuit: Here are the rules and levels to watch
Bitcoin plummets 50 percent; nearly $100 bn value wiped out
Brent crude set for worst week since 1991
Rupee recovers after slumping to record low
Home Politics
Politics

Coronavirus: NPPA asks state regulators to ensure masks, sanitisers not sold above MRP

Updated : March 13, 2020 04:59 PM IST

NPPA Chairman Shubhra Singh on Thursday met representatives of pharmaceutical industry associations on the issue of availability of critical active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).
NPPA is an independent regulator for pricing of drugs and to ensure availability and accessibility of medicines at affordable prices.
The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority(NPPA) on Friday asked states and Union Territories (UTs) to ensure that masks and sanitisers are not sold above their maximum retail price.
Coronavirus: NPPA asks state regulators to ensure masks, sanitisers not sold above MRP

You May Also Like

After ICICI, HDFC Bank may invest Rs 1,000 crore in Yes Bank

After ICICI, HDFC Bank may invest Rs 1,000 crore in Yes Bank

Closing bell: Sensex settles 1,325 points higher, Nifty ends at 10,024; SBI, Tata Steel lead gains

Closing bell: Sensex settles 1,325 points higher, Nifty ends at 10,024; SBI, Tata Steel lead gains

Good news for 1 crore government employees, dearness allowance hiked by 5%

Good news for 1 crore government employees, dearness allowance hiked by 5%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement