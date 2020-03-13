Politics
Coronavirus: NPPA asks state regulators to ensure masks, sanitisers not sold above MRP
Updated : March 13, 2020 04:59 PM IST
NPPA Chairman Shubhra Singh on Thursday met representatives of pharmaceutical industry associations on the issue of availability of critical active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).
NPPA is an independent regulator for pricing of drugs and to ensure availability and accessibility of medicines at affordable prices.
The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority(NPPA) on Friday asked states and Union Territories (UTs) to ensure that masks and sanitisers are not sold above their maximum retail price.