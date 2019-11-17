#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Not collecting funds for Ram Mandir: VHP

Updated : November 17, 2019 01:09 PM IST

On November 9, in a historic verdict, the Supreme Court which was seized off the matter gave the exclusive right of the disputed land in Ayodhya to the Hindu side or Ram Lalla.
The VHP had spearheaded the movement along with saints which reached its peak in the nineties when the likes of Ashok Singhal led attempts for Kar Seva in the disputed land.
