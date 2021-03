Speaking on the India-China border row in Ladakh, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Tuesday said that India has not lost any territory to Beijing.

#WATCH: Army Chief General MM Naravane speaks to ANI on India-China disengagement in Ladakh. He says, "We have not lost out on any territory, we are where we were before this whole thing started...Not an inch of land has been lost." pic.twitter.com/yIyyBR6Z4n — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021

Indian and Chinese frontline troops started the disengagement process in the South and North of Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh last month.

The consensus on disengagement is believed to have reached during the ninth round of military talks between the two countries.

Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged in a border standoff in eastern Ladakh since early May last year. At least 20 Indian Army personnel were killed during a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in June 2020.

The Chinese side had also suffered heavy casualties. India has maintained that it wants good relations with all the neighbours including China, but it cannot accept any unilateral change of the LAC.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)