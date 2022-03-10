0

  Noorpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Noorpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Noorpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Noorpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Noorpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Noorpur constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Noorpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Noorpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.
Noorpur is an assembly constituency in the Bijnor district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Noorpur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Nagina Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Noorpur was won by Lokendra Singh of the BJP. He defeated SP's Naim Ul Hasan. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Lokendra Singh.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Lokendra Singh garnered 79172 votes, securing 38.98 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 12736 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 6.27 percent.
The total number of voters in the Noorpur constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.
The Noorpur constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.
