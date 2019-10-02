Nomination papers of SP-RLD candidates for UP bypoll rejected

In a setback to the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance, the nomination papers of its candidates for the bypolls in Iglas and Ghosi Assembly constituencies were rejected.

In Ghosi Assembly seat in Mau district, the Returning Officer rejected the nomination papers filed by Sudhakar Singh, the SP candidate. However, the papers he had filed as an independent were found to be correct.

The papers filed by Suman Diwakar, a joint candidate of the RLD-SP from Aligarh's Iglas Assembly seat were rejected by the Returning Officer for lack of documents.

Iglas Returning Officer Anjani Kumar Singh said Suman Diwakar had not deposited Form B and a caste certificate 'within the stipulated time' due to which her nomination was rejected.

Diwakar, on the other hand, said she had reached the office of the Returning Officer at 2.30 pm on Monday with all the relevant documents.

Diwakar said she was asked to wait outside the office till 2.50 pm. As the deadline of 3 pm neared, she said that she raised her suspicion after which she entered the office which was before the deadline ended.

"The person carrying From B was deliberately prevented from entering the office before 3 p.m. as part of a conspiracy," she alleged.

RLD state president Masood Ahmad said the 'manipulation was symptomatic of the threat currently faced by the democratic system in the country'. He said his party was exploring all legal options.

The Returning Officer for Ghosi, Vijay Kumar Misra, said that the nomination papers of Sudhakar Singh were rejected on the ground that Form A and B submitted by the leader did not carry the signature of party president Akhilesh Yadav.

"But another set of nomination papers submitted by Sudhakar Singh as an independent candidate were found to be in order," he stated.

SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said that the party would extend full support to Sudhakar Singh.

The rejection of nomination papers led to protests by the party workers who raised slogans against the government and the local administration in both the places.