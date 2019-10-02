Nomination papers of SP-RLD candidates for UP bypoll rejected
Updated : October 02, 2019 10:16 AM IST
In Ghosi Assembly seat in Mau district, the Returning Officer rejected the nomination papers filed by Sudhakar Singh, the SP candidate.
SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said that the party would extend full support to Sudhakar Singh.
The bypolls to 11 Assembly seats in the state will be held on October 21.
