Noida Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Noida Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Noida is an assembly constituency in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Noida legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Noida was won by Pankaj Singh of the BJP. He defeated SP's Sunil Choudhary. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Mahesh Kumar Sharma.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Pankaj Singh garnered 162417 votes, securing 63.84 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 104016 votes.In percentage terms, the victory margin was 40.89 percent.

The total number of voters in the Noida constituency stands at 5,23,815 with 3,01,375 male voters and 2,22,440 female voters.

The Noida constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.