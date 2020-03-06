  • SENSEX
'No Yes Bank,' says Rahul Gandhi, accuses Narendra Modi of destroying India's economy

Updated : March 06, 2020 05:02 PM IST

"No Yes Bank. Modi and his ideas have destroyed India's economy," the former Congress chief said in a tweet.
Yes Bank was placed under a moratorium on Thursday, with the RBI capping deposit withdrawals at the bank at Rs 50,000 per account for a month.
Yes Bank will not be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment during the period.
