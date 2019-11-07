Politics
No talks between Mohan Bhagwat, Uddhav Uddhav on Maharashtra govt formation yet, says Shiv Sena's Raut
Updated : November 07, 2019 10:35 AM IST
There have been no talks yet between RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on government formation in Maharashtra, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Thursday.
Talking to reporters in Mumbai ahead of the meeting of Shiv Sena MLAs with Thackeray, Raut said legislators of his party and the opposition Congress and NCP "would not cross sides".
The BJP and the Shiv Sena are engaged in a bitter tug-of-war over the latter's demand for equal distribution of portfolios and sharing the chief minister's post.
