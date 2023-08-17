No spokesperson can decide on seat sharing for 2024 LS polls, says AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj on Alka Lamba's remarks

On Wednesday, Lamba stoked a controversy by saying that leaders were being directed in the party meeting to contest on all Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi. "We have been given orders contest on all 7 (Lok Sabha) seats in Delhi," she told news agency PTI.

Aam Aadmi Party minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Thursday said a spokesperson of any party cannot decide on seat sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The remarks came after Congress spokesperson Alka Lamba said the party will contest on all seven Parliamentary seats in Delhi.

"Congress has given a clarification on the remarks of their spokesperson. A spokesperson of any party cannot take a decision on the seat-sharing in any state. This is an important issue and such issues are discussed in the presence of all the parties. Any spokesperson cannot decide this," Bhardwaj said.

On Wednesday, Lamba stoked a controversy by saying that leaders were being directed in the party meeting to contest on all Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi. "We have been given orders contest on all 7 (Lok Sabha) seats in Delhi," she told news agency PTI.

The remarks stirred a row as both Congress and AAP are part of INDIA alliance.

AAP national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar hit back saying, "If Congress has already decided to not form an alliance with us, then it is of no use for us to attend the next 'INDIA' alliance meeting. Our top leadership will decide whether or not we'll attend the next meeting," she had said.

Also, Congress Delhi in-charge Deepak Babaria had refuted Lamba's statement, told ANI, "Alka Lamba is a spokesperson but she is not an authorised spokesperson for talking on such important issues. I have said as an in-charge that there were no such discussions in the meeting today.…She has not said anything (on elections) that is what she has reported me."

Congress leaders from Delhi held a meeting with the party's top leadership to review the preparedness for the Lok Sabha elections on Wednesday. All the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi are currently held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

With inputs from PTI