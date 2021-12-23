No rift between party and Prashant Kishor's I-PAC, claims Trinamool Congress

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday refuted the reports of a rift between the party and Prashant Kishor-founded I-PAC, asserting that they both worked as 'one team' and the collaboration would continue in the future as well.

"There is absolutely NO MERIT in the hugely speculative and unsubstantiated reporting regarding the difference of opinion or working relationship between the TMC (Trinamool Congress) and I-PAC. Under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, we work as one team and will continue to collaborate in the future," the Trinamool tweeted from its official handle.

The clarification comes a day after, senior party leader Derek O'Brien on Wednesday said that I-PAC is a political collaborator and it is distinct from the party.

Derek's statement was seen as an attempt to draw a line between the two.

"TMC is the first political party who have hired I-PAC for five years and they have certain deliverables to do. I-PAC has reach-out on the ground, communication and social media. All this is evaluated by the national working committee chaired by (West Bengal Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee," O'Brien said.

Even as the TMC denies any difference of opinion between the the two outfits, sources suggest that there is uneasiness within the party over Kishor taking credit for the party's hardwork in the West Bengal assembly polls and in other states.

The sources pointed at the comments of new entrants in the Trinamool, such as former Congress leaders Mukul Sangma and Luizinho Falerio, who said they had switched to TMC at the request of Kishor.