Associate Partners
Volvo
Countdown

  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Agriculture

No question of closing the door on talks with government: Samyukta Kisan Morcha

Updated : January 31, 2021 12:21 PM IST

The farmer union's statement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi told an all-party meeting earlier in the day that his government's offer on agri laws made to the protesting farmers "still stands" and it was a "phone call away" for talks.
The last meeting between representatives of protesting farmers and the Centre was held on January 22.
No question of closing the door on talks with government: Samyukta Kisan Morcha

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Cold wave in Delhi, minimum temperature dips to 3.1 degrees Celsius

Cold wave in Delhi, minimum temperature dips to 3.1 degrees Celsius

Govt buys paddy worth over Rs 1.12 lakh crore at MSP so far

Govt buys paddy worth over Rs 1.12 lakh crore at MSP so far

Three-day global meet 'Kerala Looks Ahead' to begin on Feb 1

Three-day global meet 'Kerala Looks Ahead' to begin on Feb 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

cnbctv-18 budget 2021
Budget 2021: Key facts to know about Union Budget
Budget 2021: Key terms you should know
Budget 2021: Here's what individual taxpayers expect from FM
Advertisement