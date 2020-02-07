Politics No proposal to impose restriction on Malaysian imports currently, says Piyush Goyal Updated : February 07, 2020 04:33 PM IST Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that currently, crude palm oil is freely importable while refined palm oil has been put under the restricted category. Indonesia and Malaysia are major suppliers of palm oil to India. The move to put a restriction on refined palm oil comes in the backdrop of remarks by Malaysia on the new citizenship law and Kashmir issue.