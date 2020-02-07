Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

No proposal to impose restriction on Malaysian imports currently, says Piyush Goyal

Updated : February 07, 2020 04:33 PM IST

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that currently, crude palm oil is freely importable while refined palm oil has been put under the restricted category.
Indonesia and Malaysia are major suppliers of palm oil to India.
The move to put a restriction on refined palm oil comes in the backdrop of remarks by Malaysia on the new citizenship law and Kashmir issue.
No proposal to impose restriction on Malaysian imports currently, says Piyush Goyal

You May Also Like

This stock doubled investor wealth in just 1 year. Should you still buy?

This stock doubled investor wealth in just 1 year. Should you still buy?

Eyeing capex of Rs 1,500 crore in FY21; aim to reach 60 CNG stations in FY20, says IGL

Eyeing capex of Rs 1,500 crore in FY21; aim to reach 60 CNG stations in FY20, says IGL

Uber loses $1.1 billion investing in food delivery, driverless cars

Uber loses $1.1 billion investing in food delivery, driverless cars

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement