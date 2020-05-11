  • SENSEX
No proposal to cut salaries of central govt employees, clarifies Finance Ministry

Updated : May 11, 2020 04:21 PM IST

This clarification came after a claim was made by a news channel that the government was planning to cut salaries of central government employees by 30 percent. 
"The reports in some section of media are false and have no basis whatsoever," Ministry of Finance said on its Twitter handle.
PIB Fact Check also took to its Twitter handle and said that central government is not considering any such proposal.
