No going back on CAA, govt firm on it, says Union minister Naqvi

Amid ongoing protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), senior BJP leader and Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said there was no going back on the amended law and the government was firm on it.

"We are not going to make any changes in the present CAA which has been passed by the Parliament. Those who are opposing it through a 'horror show' need to understand it very clearly that there is no rethinking on this,"the minority affairs minister told reporter sat at the sidelines of an event in Hyderabad.

The Acts passed by Parliament have to be implemented by all states. There cannot be any ifs or buts. All parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, have to implement them, he said.

"I also want to assure the Indian Muslims that their socio, economic, religious, constitutional, rights and of every Indian are absolutely safe and secure, he said adding India is the safest country for minorities.

Naqvi further said Indian Muslims are living in the country with commitment and not by compulsion.