No going back on CAA, govt firm on it, says Union minister Naqvi
Updated : January 12, 2020 03:53 PM IST
The Acts passed by Parliament have to be implemented by all states. There cannot be any ifs or buts. All parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, have to implement them, he said.
