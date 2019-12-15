Politics
No final decision yet on Amaravati, says Andhra minister
Updated : December 15, 2019 01:50 PM IST
A day after stating in a written reply in the state Legislative Council that there is no proposal to shift the capital from Amaravati, Minister for Municipal Administration Botsa Satyanarayana said more discussions were needed on the issue.
