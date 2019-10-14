#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

No farm loan waivers in BJP's Haryana manifesto; promises interest-free crop loan up to Rs 3 lakh

Updated : October 14, 2019 09:16 AM IST

The 25-page manifesto titled 'Mhare Sapne Ka Haryana', which the party described 'Sankalp Patra', was released in the presence of BJP working president J.P. Nadda, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and senior party leaders in Chandigarh.
Focusing on farmers, labourers, youth and industrialists, the manifesto pledged to give an interest-free crop loan of up to Rs 3 lakh to farmers.
It promised to give collateral-free loan of up to Rs 3 lakh to people belonging to the Scheduled Castes.
No farm loan waivers in BJP's Haryana manifesto; promises interest-free crop loan up to Rs 3 lakh
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Markets this week: Nifty, Sensex up over 1%; Bharti Airtel top gainer, Yes Bank top loser

Markets this week: Nifty, Sensex up over 1%; Bharti Airtel top gainer, Yes Bank top loser

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher, up 1% for the week; Infosys, Vedanta rise 4%

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher, up 1% for the week; Infosys, Vedanta rise 4%

TCS Q2 net profit grows 1.8% YoY to Rs 8,042 crore, misses estimates

TCS Q2 net profit grows 1.8% YoY to Rs 8,042 crore, misses estimates

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV