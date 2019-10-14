No farm loan waivers in BJP's Haryana manifesto; promises interest-free crop loan up to Rs 3 lakh
Updated : October 14, 2019 09:16 AM IST
The 25-page manifesto titled 'Mhare Sapne Ka Haryana', which the party described 'Sankalp Patra', was released in the presence of BJP working president J.P. Nadda, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and senior party leaders in Chandigarh.
Focusing on farmers, labourers, youth and industrialists, the manifesto pledged to give an interest-free crop loan of up to Rs 3 lakh to farmers.
It promised to give collateral-free loan of up to Rs 3 lakh to people belonging to the Scheduled Castes.
