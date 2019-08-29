Aviation
No decision yet on airspace closure to India, says Pakistan
Updated : August 29, 2019 09:14 AM IST
Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has made it clear that no decision has yet been taken to close the country's airspace to India.
Talking to reporters during a visit to the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) on Wednesday, he dismissed as "speculative" all reports on the issue.
Prime Minister Imran Khan would have the final word, Qureshi added.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more