No-confidence vote | List of parties favouring, opposing and undecided on the motion

The Congress, on behalf on INDIA alliance, moved the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against the Narendra Modi government for not allowing a discussion on the situation in Manipur. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had admitted the motion but did not decide on date and time and for the same.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi moved the motion in the Lok Sabha. The Opposition is also adamant on the statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation in the northeastern state. The Opposition is creating uproar in both the Houses of Parliament leading to repeated adjournments in the Monsoon Session.

Here is the list of political parties which are favouring the no-confidence motion and those who are against it.

Parties backing no-confidence motion

Congress

Trinamool Congress

DMK

Aam Aadmi Party

National Conference

CPI

CPI-M

AIUDF

IUML

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray)

Kerala Congress (M)

Janata Dal United

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar)

Naga People's Front

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi

Parties against no-confidence motion

Bharatiya Janata Party

YSR Congress Party

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)

All Jharkhand Students Union

Lok Janshakti Party

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party

Parties that are yet to decide

Bahujan Samaj Party

Shiromani Akali Dal

Biju Janata Dal

Telugu Desam Party

Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)

Bharat Rashtra Samiti