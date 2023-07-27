CNBC TV18
No-confidence vote | List of parties favouring, opposing and undecided on the motion

2 Min Read
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 27, 2023 1:39:02 PM IST (Updated)

The Congress, on behalf on INDIA alliance, moved the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against the Narendra Modi government for not allowing a discussion on the situation in Manipur. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had admitted the motion but did not decide on date and time and for the same.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi moved the motion in the Lok Sabha. The Opposition is also adamant on the statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation in the northeastern state. The Opposition is creating uproar in both the Houses of Parliament leading to repeated adjournments in the Monsoon Session.
Explainer | What happens when no-confidence motion is accepted in Lok Sabha
Here is the list of political parties which are favouring the no-confidence motion and those who are against it.
Parties backing no-confidence motion
  • Congress
  • Trinamool Congress
  • DMK
  • Aam Aadmi Party
  • National Conference
  • CPI
  • CPI-M
  • AIUDF
  • IUML
  • Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray)
  • Kerala Congress (M)
  • Janata Dal United
  • Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
  • Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar)
  • Naga People's Front
  • Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi
    • Parties against no-confidence motion
    • Bharatiya Janata Party
    • YSR Congress Party
    • Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)
    • All Jharkhand Students Union
    • Lok Janshakti Party
    • Rashtriya Loktantrik Party
    • Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
    • Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
      • Parties that are yet to decide
      • Bahujan Samaj Party
      • Shiromani Akali Dal
      • Biju Janata Dal
      • Telugu Desam Party
      • Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)
      • Bharat Rashtra Samiti
      • AIMIM
        First Published: Jul 27, 2023 1:14 PM IST
