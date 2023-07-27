No-confidence vote | List of parties favouring, opposing and undecided on the motion

2 Min Read
The Congress, on behalf on INDIA alliance, moved the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against the Narendra Modi government for not allowing a discussion on the situation in Manipur. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had admitted the motion but did not decide on date and time and for the same.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi moved the motion in the Lok Sabha. The Opposition is also adamant on the statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation in the northeastern state. The Opposition is creating uproar in both the Houses of Parliament leading to repeated adjournments in the Monsoon Session.
Here is the list of political parties which are favouring the no-confidence motion and those who are against it.
Parties backing no-confidence motion
Parties against no-confidence motion
Parties that are yet to decide
First Published: Jul 27, 2023 1:14 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Leaders Speak | India’s semiconductor renaissance — here's a closer look at the policies, partnerships and progress
Jul 27, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Zoomed Out| Diminishing ATMs — here's why it is a threat to furthering financial inclusion
Jul 27, 2023 IST5 Min Read
The era of agritech: Will it make India a farming powerhouse?
Jul 26, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Zoomed Out | The US Fed dilemma: hike interest rate or keep pressing the pause button
Jul 26, 2023 IST4 Min Read