No-confidence motion: PM Modi to chair BJP Parliamentary Party meeting; INDIA MPs to strategise

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to open the debate from the opposition side. Other party leaders such as Gaurav Gogoi, Manish Tewari and Depak Baij are likely to speak during the debate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will chair the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting ahead of the no-confidence motion in Parliament today. The Congress, on behalf of INDIA alliance, moved the no-confidence motion against the government over the situation in Manipur.

During the meeting, the BJP will strategise on countering the Opposition on the motion, sources told News18. Home Minister Amit Shah will reply to the Opposition on August 9 and Modi on August 10.

Meanwhile, floor leaders of INDIA parties will meet at 10 am in the office of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha to chalk out the strategy.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to open the debate from the opposition side. Other party leaders such as Gaurav Gogoi, Manish Tewari and Depak Baij are likely to speak during the debate.

Arithmetically, the government is in a strong position to win the motion and the opposition is expected to utilise the opportunity to demonstrate its newly firmed-up unity to take on the Modi-led BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In the 543-member Assembly, the BJP-led NDA has over 330 members, INDIA has over 140 and over 60 members belong to parties non-aligned to any of the two groups.