No-confidence motion LIVE | What Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha yesterday
Appealing with "folded hands" for an end to the three-month-long cycle of violence in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged warring Kuki and Meitei communities to hold talks, as Lok Sabha adopted a resolution calling for the restoration of peace in the northeastern state. Shah also urged leaders not to politicise the issue of ethnic violence in the state. "I agree with the opposition that there is a cycle of violence in Manipur ... Nobody can support such incidents. Whatever happened is shameful, but to politicise those events is even more shameful," Shah said.
The minister said 152 people were killed, 14,898 people arrested and 1,106 FIRs registered since violence erupted on May 3.
In his nearly two-hour intervention, Shah ruled out a change of guard in Manipur asserting that the chief minister was cooperating with the Centre in the efforts to restore peace. He rejected the opposition demand to impose President's Rule in Manipur saying the need would have arisen had the chief minister been non-cooperative. (With PTI inputs)
No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah slams Opposition demanding Manipur's CM N Biren Singh's resignation
"The chief minister is replace when he doesn't cooperate. This CM is cooperating with us," said Amit Shah in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
Did Rahul Gandhi lose focus during his speech on no-confidence motion? | POLITICAL OPINION
Watch this video as political leaders and experts discuss Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
No-confidence motion debate LIVE: PM Modi likely to speak around 4 pm today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha around 4 pm on Thursday, News 18 reported. Today is the last day of the no-trust debate. On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke on the no-trust motion, launching a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government. He said the government has "split Manipur into two parts" and that it has "killed Bharat Mata in Manipur. Just after his speech, Union Minister Smriti Irani stood up to speak in the Lok Sabha. She attacked the Congress saying that "Manipur is divided and is the integral part of India".