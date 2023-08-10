No-confidence motion debate LIVE: PM Modi likely to speak around 4 pm today

homepolitics NewsNo confidence motion debate LIVE: PM Modi likely to speak around 4 pm today

1 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 10, 2023 8:05:18 AM IST (Updated)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha around 4 pm on Thursday, sources told News 18. Today is the last day of the no-trust debate. Over the last two days, the Lok Sabha saw heated discussions over the no-confidence motion, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Smriti Irani launching scathing attacks on the BJP and the Congress respectively on Wednesday. While Gandhi raked up a controversy by saying that the Centre has "murdered India" and "killed Bharat Mata in Manipur", Irani hit back, saying that "Manipur is not divided and that it is an integral part of the country". The lower house is likely to see another day of debate with PM Modi issuing a reply to the no-confidence motion on Thursday. Stay tuned to CNBCTV18.com for all the LIVE updates on the no-confidence motion debate:

No-confidence motion LIVE | What Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha yesterday

Appealing with "folded hands" for an end to the three-month-long cycle of violence in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged warring Kuki and Meitei communities to hold talks, as Lok Sabha adopted a resolution calling for the restoration of peace in the northeastern state. Shah also urged leaders not to politicise the issue of ethnic violence in the state. "I agree with the opposition that there is a cycle of violence in Manipur ... Nobody can support such incidents. Whatever happened is shameful, but to politicise those events is even more shameful," Shah said.

The minister said 152 people were killed, 14,898 people arrested and 1,106 FIRs registered since violence erupted on May 3.

In his nearly two-hour intervention, Shah ruled out a change of guard in Manipur asserting that the chief minister was cooperating with the Centre in the efforts to restore peace. He rejected the opposition demand to impose President's Rule in Manipur saying the need would have arisen had the chief minister been non-cooperative. (With PTI inputs)

Aug 10, 2023 8:10 AM

No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah slams Opposition demanding Manipur's CM N Biren Singh's resignation 

"The chief minister is replace when he doesn't cooperate. This CM is cooperating with us," said Amit Shah in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Aug 10, 2023 7:41 AM

Did Rahul Gandhi lose focus during his speech on no-confidence motion? | POLITICAL OPINION

Watch this video as political leaders and experts discuss Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Aug 10, 2023 7:38 AM

No-confidence motion debate LIVE: PM Modi likely to speak around 4 pm today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha around 4 pm on Thursday, News 18 reported. Today is the last day of the no-trust debate. On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke on the no-trust motion, launching a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government. He said the government has "split Manipur into two parts" and that it has "killed Bharat Mata in Manipur. Just after his speech, Union Minister Smriti Irani stood up to speak in the Lok Sabha. She attacked the Congress saying that "Manipur is divided and is the integral part of India".

Aug 10, 2023 7:30 AM