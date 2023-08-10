homepolitics NewsNo confidence motion debate LIVE: PM Modi likely to speak around 4 pm today
No-confidence motion debate LIVE: PM Modi likely to speak around 4 pm today
Aug 10, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha around 4 pm on Thursday, sources told News 18. Today is the last day of the no-trust debate. Over the last two days, the Lok Sabha saw heated discussions over the no-confidence motion, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Smriti Irani launching scathing attacks on the BJP and the Congress respectively on Wednesday. While Gandhi raked up a controversy by saying that the Centre has "murdered India" and "killed Bharat Mata in Manipur", Irani hit back, saying that "Manipur is not divided and that it is an integral part of the country". The lower house is likely to see another day of debate with PM Modi issuing a reply to the no-confidence motion on Thursday. Stay tuned to CNBCTV18.com for all the LIVE updates on the no-confidence motion debate: