No-confidence Motion Debate LIVE: PM Modi chairs BJP parliamentary party meet ahead of Lok Sabha debate

No-confidence Motion Debate: PM Modi chairs BJP parliamentary party meet ahead of Lok Sabha debate
Congress Lok Sabha chief Whip, K Suresh on no-confidence motion
Congress Lok Sabha chief Whip, K Suresh said, "Today in the Lok Sabha, No Confidence Motion is going to be discussed...So, from Congress' side, Rahul Gandhi is the first speaker on the No Confidence Motion." He said, "...Our issue is only Manipur. PM has not said anything so far on the issue. We continuously demanded that he come to the Parliament and make a statement on the Manipur situation. But he is not ready for it. That is why, we moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha. Of course, we don't have a majority in Lok Sabha but we want to know the PM's reaction..."
PM Modi mocks opposition unity again: PM Modi told in earlier NDA meetings that NDA is an organic partnership, however the UPA is like an assembled unit, News 18 reported.
List of parties favouring, opposing and undecided on the motion
Click here to check out the list of political parties which are favouring the no-confidence motion and those who are against it.
BJP plans how to counter Opposition
PM Modi to chair a BJP parliamentary party meeting ahead of no-confidence motion in Parliament today. Sources told News 18 the strategy will be discussed in the meeting on how to counter the Opposition on the no-confidence motion.
INDIA parties' floor leaders meeting today
I.N.D.I.A. parties' Floor Leaders meeting to be held at 10 am today in the office of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha to chalk out the strategy for the Floor of the House.
Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, Manish Tewari and Deepak Baij to follow Gandhi, say sources
While Rahul Gandhi will open the debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha today. Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, Manish Tewari and Deepak Baij are likely to follow the suit.
Rahul Gandhi to open debate, who else will speak in Parliament today
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will open the debate on no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Union ministers Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitharaman are also likely to speak.
Debate over no-confidence motion to begin at 12 pm: Sources
Sources told News18 that the debate over the no-confidence motion is likely to begin at 12 pm in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
What happens when no-confidence motion is accepted in Lok Sabha
According to the Lok Sabha's Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, a notice for a no-confidence motion when submitted before 10 AM is considered by the Speaker. The Speaker is set to admit the notice for the motion once the motion is supported by at least 50 members of the House.
If it does not have the support of 50 Lok Sabha MPs, the notice is rejected. Once the support of 50 MPs is ascertained, the Speaker should designate a date for discussion on the motion, within 10 days of admitting the notice, as per Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha. After the debate, the motion is put to vote.
If the motion is passed with a majority (50 percent of members present and voting on the floor of the House) the government will fall.
No-confidence motion against PM Modi: What is expected?
The BJP-led central government is likely face no threat as the NDA has a comfortable majority in the Lok Sabha. Here's what the numbers look like:
> BJP: 301 MPS, along with allias it could get 359 votes, majority mark 272
> India partners and other opposition parties: 154 votes
> BSP: 9
> Akali Dal: 2
> JDS: 1
The Opposition said the objective was to push PM Modi to reply in Parliament on the Manipur issue.
PM Modi's 'prediction' from 2019 goes viral
With the opposition planning to bring a no-confidence motion against his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to such a motion in 2019 has gone viral wherein he mockingly tells the parties behind it that they should prepare to table a similar exercise in 2023 as well. Read full story here:
What is no-confidence motion?
A no-confidence motion can be moved by any member of the Lok Sabha under Rule 198 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct. The member has to give a written notice of the motion before 10 am which will be read out by the Speaker in the House.
A minimum of 50 members have to accept the motion and the speaker will accordingly announce the date for discussion for the motion. The allotted date has to be within 10 days from the day the motion is accepted. If not, the motion fails and the member who moved the motion has to be informed about it.
If the government is not able to prove its majority in the House, it has to resign. Read more here
Rahul Gandhi likely to speak in Lok Sabha today
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to speak in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, when the discussion on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Modi begins.
Why Opposition moved no-confidence motion against Modi govt?
The Opposition has been demanding a long discussion over the issue of violence in Manipur. The alliance of 26 parties has also demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence in Parliament and a statement on the issue. However, the demand has not been met by the government. On Monday, Union Minister Amit Shah said he might take uo the discussion on Manipur on August 11.