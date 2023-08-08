No-confidence Motion Debate LIVE: Will PM Modi win trust vote? Discussion to begin at 12 pm in Lok Sabha

No-confidence motion LIVE | Rahul Gandhi to open debate, who else will speak in Parliament today
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will open the debate on no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Union ministers Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitharaman are also likely to speak.
Sources told News18 that the debate over the no-confidence motion is likely to begin at 12 pm in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
According to the Lok Sabha's Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, a notice for a no-confidence motion when submitted before 10 AM is considered by the Speaker. The Speaker is set to admit the notice for the motion once the motion is supported by at least 50 members of the House.
If it does not have the support of 50 Lok Sabha MPs, the notice is rejected. Once the support of 50 MPs is ascertained, the Speaker should designate a date for discussion on the motion, within 10 days of admitting the notice, as per Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha. After the debate, the motion is put to vote.
If the motion is passed with a majority (50 percent of members present and voting on the floor of the House) the government will fall.
The BJP-led central government is likely face no threat as the NDA has a comfortable majority in the Lok Sabha. Here's what the numbers look like:
> BJP: 301 MPS, along with allias it could get 359 votes, majority mark 272
> India partners and other opposition parties: 154 votes
> BSP: 9
> Akali Dal: 2
> JDS: 1
The Opposition said the objective was to push PM Modi to reply in Parliament on the Manipur issue.
With the opposition planning to bring a no-confidence motion against his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to such a motion in 2019 has gone viral wherein he mockingly tells the parties behind it that they should prepare to table a similar exercise in 2023 as well. Read full story here:
A no-confidence motion can be moved by any member of the Lok Sabha under Rule 198 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct. The member has to give a written notice of the motion before 10 am which will be read out by the Speaker in the House.
A minimum of 50 members have to accept the motion and the speaker will accordingly announce the date for discussion for the motion. The allotted date has to be within 10 days from the day the motion is accepted. If not, the motion fails and the member who moved the motion has to be informed about it.
If the government is not able to prove its majority in the House, it has to resign. Read more here
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to speak in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, when the discussion on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Modi begins.
The Opposition has been demanding a long discussion over the issue of violence in Manipur. The alliance of 26 parties has also demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence in Parliament and a statement on the issue. However, the demand has not been met by the government. On Monday, Union Minister Amit Shah said he might take uo the discussion on Manipur on August 11.
No-confidence Motion Debate LIVE: The debate over the no-confidence motion moved by Opposition parties will begin on Tuesday. The debate will be held in the Lok Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the motion on August 10.
The move by the opposition alliance was seen as an attempt to compel the prime minisater to address the the issue of the violence in Manipur in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. Both Houses have witnessed several adjournments and disruptions due to the uproar over the Manipur issue.