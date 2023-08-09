No-confidence motion LIVE: Amit Shah likely to speak on Manipur issue today

No-confidence motion in Parliament — here's an efficacy assessment and the opposition plan
The Modi Government 2.0 led by the Bharatiya Janata Party with 300 plus members is way ahead of the 272 simple majority mark in a House of 543, and with allies, the number swells. In comparison, the opposition bench strength, a shade below 150, cannot get the votes to swing the Motion its way. There is no denouement to be awaited. Fate of the Motion is sealed even before a formal debate is to begin.
No Confidence Motion LIVE | What happened on Day 1
> Our issue is only Manipur, says Congress Lok Sabha chief Whip
"Today in the Lok Sabha, No Confidence Motion is going to be discussed...So, from Congress' side, Rahul Gandhi is the first speaker on the No Confidence Motion." He said, "...Our issue is only Manipur. PM has not said anything so far on the issue. We continuously demanded that he come to the Parliament and make a statement on the Manipur situation. But he is not ready for it. That is why, we moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha. Of course, we don't have a majority in Lok Sabha but we want to know the PM's reaction..."
> Took rules of no-trust motion to drag PM to Lok Sabha, says TMC MP Derek O'Brien
TMC MP Derek O'Brien claimed that it has taken the rules of a no-confidence motion moved by the opposition to "drag" Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Lok Sabha. In a tweet, the TMC's Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha also urged the prime minister to come to the Upper House. "It's taken the rules of a no-confidence motion to finally drag the PM to the Lok Sabha. And in the Rajya Sabha, what's stopping this heartless government from starting the discussion on Manipur today, August 8, at 11 am. Let's begin," he added in the tweet.
> Minister Kiren Rijiju says Northeast people faced racial discrimination before 2014
"Before 2014, many people from the Northeast faced racial discrimination and atrocities in Delhi and other major cities of the country. After 2014 the situation changed, and the DGP conference was held in Guwahati for the first time after independence. During this meeting, the PM directed that police must ensure the security of people from the Northeast."
> DMK MP TR Baalu attacks PM Modi over Manipur violence
DMK MP TR Baalu said, "Minorities of Manipur have been killed ruthlessly. 143 people have been killed. 65,000 people have fled the state. Two women were stripped, gang-raped and paraded naked on the streets of Manipur...The CM is helpless. The PM is not coming to Parliament and he has not gone to the state. Whereas, I.N.D.I.A. parties went there and understood what has happened."
> NCP's Supriya Sule says Manipur CM Biren Singh must resign
NCP MP Supriya Sule said, "I demand that the (Manipur) CM must resign immediately...10,000 cases of rioting, murder and rape. Have we become so insensitive? This is the problem with this government.."
No-confidence motion LIVE Updates: What's expected today?
Parliament will witness another day of debate over the no-confidence motion against the NDA government on Wednesday. Today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah may speak on the Manipur issue. Meanwhile, the INDIA front Opposition has decided not to let the Rajya Sabha run till Leader of the Opposition Piyush Goyal apologises for calling them "traitors". The BJP will launch the ‘Quit INDIA’ campaign beginning today at 10 am from the Gandhi statue in Parliament.
There is no clarity yet on when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be speaking. However, it is speculated that he may speak just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on Thursday, August 10.