Congress MP in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a "maun vrat" to not speak in Parliament. "So, (to break his silence) we had to bring the No Confidence Motion to break his silence," he added.

During the recent Lok Sabha debate on the no-confidence motion, Congress Member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi directed a series of allegations at the BJP-led government and presented three pointed inquiries to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Opposition had initiated the motion due to concerns about PM Modi's perceived lack of response regarding the Manipur violence.

Gogoi criticised the Prime Minister for not discussing matters related to Manipur in the current monsoon session of Parliament and raised the following trio of questions:

1. Gaurav Gogoi inquired why Prime Minister Modi refrained from visiting Manipur, particularly when other leaders and delegations were making visits to assess the situation in the state plagued by violence.

2. He questioned the rationale behind the considerable delay of 80 days before the Prime Minister addressed the Manipur issue, and when he did, it amounted to merely a 30-second statement at the onset of the Parliament Monsoon Session.

3. Why the Prime Minister has not yet sacked Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh

Preceding these pointed questions, Gaurav Gogoi highlighted the Prime Minister's self-imposed "maun vrat" or vow of silence in Parliament. He underscored that the objective was not merely about numerical strength, but rather centered on seeking justice for Manipur.

Gogoi further elaborated that resorting to a No Confidence Motion was necessary to break the Prime Minister's perceived silence.

Gaurav Gogoi proceeded to lay blame on what he perceived as a "failure" on the part of the Union Home Minister, the state government, and security forces in de-escalating tensions within Manipur. He underscored the assertion that the Prime Minister's dual-engine government and the administration in Manipur had faltered, resulting in dire consequences.

These included a reported death toll of 150 individuals, the destruction of approximately 5,000 homes, displacement of around 60,000 individuals into relief camps, and the registration of roughly 6,500 First Information Reports (FIRs). Gogoi pointedly criticised the Chief Minister's actions over the past few days for exacerbating societal tension, contending that instead of fostering an environment of dialogue, peace, and harmony, he had taken provocative steps.

The Opposition Alliance, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), had moved a no-confidence motion against PM Modi’s government late July over his silence on the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.

More than 160 people lost their lives and several hundred were injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.