Congress asks 3 questions to PM Modi during no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha

Congress MP in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a "maun vrat" to not speak in Parliament. "So, (to break his silence) we had to bring the No Confidence Motion to break his silence," he added.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi posed three questions before Prime Minister Narendra Modi while levelling a slew of allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government during a debate over the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The Opposition had moved the no-confidence motion over the "silence" of PM Modi over Manipur violence.

Attacking the prime minister for not addressing the Manipur-related issues in Parliament during the ongoing monsoon session, Gaurav Gogoi asked him three questions:

1. "Why the Prime Minister did not visit Manipur" when other leaders and delegations are visiting to take the view of the situation in the violence-hit state

2. Why did it take 80 days for the Prime Minister to speak on the Manipur issue and when he finally spoke (at the beginning of the Parliament Monsoon Session) it was just for 30 seconds

3. Why the Prime Minister has not yet sacked Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh

Before posing these questions, Gaurav Gogoi said the Prime Minister took a "maun vrat" to not speak in Parliament. "This was never about numbers but about justice for Manipur... So, we had to bring the No Confidence Motion to break his silence," he added.

He went on to allege "failure" on the part of the Union home minister, the state government and security forces in de-escalating the tensions in the state.

"The PM will have to accept that his double-engine government, his government in Manipur has failed. That is why, 150 people died in Manipur, around 5000 houses were torched, around 60,000 people are in relief camps and around 6500 FIRs have been registered. The CM of the state, who should have created an atmosphere of talks, of peace and harmony, has taken instigating steps in the past 2-3 days that have created tension in society," Gogoi said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The Opposition Alliance, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), had moved a no-confidence motion against PM Modi’s government late July over his silence on the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.

More than 160 people lost their lives and several hundred were injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.