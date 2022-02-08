No blot of Emergency had Congress not been there, says PM Modi in Rajya Sabha; Oppn walks out

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the Congress saying the party never thought beyond its dynasty. Modi was addressing Rajya Sabha in reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

"The difficulty being faced by the Congress is that the party never thought of anything other than its dynasty. We'll have to accept that the biggest threat to India's democracy is the dynastic parties. When a family is the supreme in any party, then the first casualty is that of talent," PM Modi said.

Modi also listed out a series of events that happened during the Congress regime, saying these incidents would not have had happened, had the party not been there.

"Had Congress ceased to be, as per the wish of Mahatma Gandhi, democracy would've been free from the dynasty. India would've walked on the path of national resolutions, instead of taking to foreign view. Had Congress not been there, there would have been no blot of Emergency. Had Congress not been there, there would've been no massacre of Sikhs; Punjab wouldn't have burnt in flames of terrorism for years, Kashmiri Pandits would not have left Kashmir," he said.

The Prime Minister also accused the party of hampering the developmental work. He said when Congress was in power, it didn't allow the country's development. Now when in Opposition, they are obstructing the development of the country. "They are now objecting to 'Nation'. If the idea of 'Nation' is unconstitutional, then why is your party called Indian National Congress?" asked Modi.