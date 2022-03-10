Nizamabad Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Nizamabad Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Nizamabad is an assembly constituency in the Azamgarh district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Nizamabad legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Lalganj Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Nizamabad was won by Alambadi of the SP. He defeated BSP's Chandra Dev Ram. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Alambadi.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Alambadi garnered 67274 votes, securing 40.17 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 18529 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 11.06 percent.

The total number of voters in the Nizamabad constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Nizamabad constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.