Nitish, Sushil and Paswan campaign together in Bihar, Grand Alliance remains disjointed

Updated : October 18, 2019 12:24 PM IST

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan and deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday shared the stage at rallies in Duraunda and Kishanganj assembly segments and Samastipur Lok Sabha seat.
This is in stark contrast to the five-party Grand Alliance which is riven by infighting and may end up posing a feeble challenge.
Discord within the five-party formation was evident at the rallies with Manjhi and Sahni launching attacks on RJD heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav.
