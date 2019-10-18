Nitish, Sushil and Paswan campaign together in Bihar, Grand Alliance remains disjointed
Updated : October 18, 2019 12:24 PM IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan and deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday shared the stage at rallies in Duraunda and Kishanganj assembly segments and Samastipur Lok Sabha seat.
This is in stark contrast to the five-party Grand Alliance which is riven by infighting and may end up posing a feeble challenge.
Discord within the five-party formation was evident at the rallies with Manjhi and Sahni launching attacks on RJD heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more