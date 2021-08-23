Nitish Kumar to head 11-member delegation at meeting with PM Modi on caste-based census

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will lead an 11-member delegation at the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of a caste-based census on Monday. The leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav, and one representative each from political parties in the state will be part of the delegation.

The demand for a caste-based census was triggered by a statement by the Centre in Parliament in July that populations of only SCs and STs were proposed to be enumerated. In states like Bihar, where OBCs have dominated politics since the Mandal era, political parties have demanded a headcount of backward classes as well. Kumar reiterated that there is a countrywide sentiment in favor of a caste census being conducted at least once.

Backing Kumar , Bharatiya Janata Party leader Janak Ram will be a part of the delegation. "I'm part of the delegation led by Nitish Kumar that will meet PM today. On the issue of the caste-based census, whatever decision the PM takes should be acceptable to us," Ram said.

Also, opposition parties Congress and CPI-M stood with Kumar on the issue. " Caste-based census is very important. If the reservation is made transparent, malice in society will go away. Everyone will get to know the percentage of people in the creamy layer and non-creamy layer. It should be implemented across the country and not only in Bihar," said Congress leader Ajeet Sharma.

CPI-M leader Ajay Kumar said the census was necessary as caste-based exploitation takes place even today. "Caste-based census will be like a mirror to help rectify this. So, we will meet PM today, under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar," he said.

With inputs from PTI