It's official — JD(U) snaps ties with BJP in Bihar

By CNBCTV18.com

Janta Dal United has snapped ties with the Bhartiya Janta Party, as was being speculated in the political corridors of Bihar, people in the know have told CNBC-TV18.

This is not the first time that Nitish Kumar has walked out of his alliance with the BJP. He had walked out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2013 as well and in 2015 joined hands with Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) and the Congress for the Bihar assembly elections.

In 2017, Kumar again came back to the NDA leaving the Mahagathbandhan (which translates as the grand alliance) and formed a new government in the state.

In the last assembly elections in 2020, JD(U) and the BJP fought as allies and won the election.

Current Bihar Assembly Structure:

Party Seats RJD 79 BJP 77 JD(U) 45 Cong 19 Left 16

The Bihar Chief Minister has sought an appointment with Governor Phagu Chauhan at 4 pm, sources close to the development said, even as parallel meetings of the JD(U) that helms government and opposition RJD are on here amid speculations of a major political upheaval in the state.

The meeting of JD(U) MPs and MLAs is continuing at the chief minister's official residence, party sources said.

JD(U) sources said Kumar is unlikely to resign from the chief minister-ship and may simply seek to replace BJP ministers with those of other parties, which may support his party in continuing the government.

A parallel meeting of the RJD legislators convened by party leader Tejashwi Yadav at his mother Rabri Devi's Circular Road bungalow, a stone's throw from the CM's residence, is likely to endorse joining the JD(U)-led coalition.

