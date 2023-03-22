Bihar CM Nitish Kumar threatened with bomb blast, Surat textile worker arrested

Bihar police will investigate to find out why he made the threat call.

A textile worker hailing from Surat, Gujarat, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly threatening to blow up Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. According to a police official, Ankit Mishra, a native of Bihar in his late 20s, was apprehended from the Laskana area of Surat and handed over to the Bihar police for further investigation.

Lalit Vagadiya, an inspector from the Surat crime branch, confirmed that on March 20, an individual had called a Patna-based news channel's office and claimed that he would blow up CM Nitish Kumar in the next 36 hours.

A formal complaint was lodged in this regard at Sachivalaya police station in Bihar's capital Patna.

Technical surveillance conducted by Bihar police revealed that the call was made from Surat, prompting Bihar police to seek the help of Surat police to apprehend the culprit.

Mishra was finally apprehended, and primary investigations by Surat police revealed that he had been working as a labourer in a powerloom factory in the Laskana area for the past six years.

According to ANI, Kumar received the death threat through a Whatsapp message. The news agency also posted a picture of the accused who was questioned by Patna Police officials in Surat.

This incident comes a day after security was beefed up at Union minister Nitin Gadkari's home and office in Maharashtra's Nagpur city. The heightened security followed three calls made by a man threatening to harm the senior BJP leader if he was not paid Rs 10 crore.