Nitish Kumar’s 72nd Birthday: Political journey of Bihar’s alliance king

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 1, 2023 6:51:34 AM IST (Published)

Political pundits have often been dumbfounded by how Nitish manages to stay relevant in politics, despite switching parties and alliances every few years. The 72-year-old is also among the most prominent leaders of the JP Movement of 1974-75.

Nitish Kumar is among the seasoned politicians of India. The Janata Dal (United) chief was first sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar in 2000. He took oath as Bihar CM for the eighth time in 2022.

Also read: Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain resign as Delhi ministers

On his 72nd birthday today, let us take a look at Nitish Kumar’s political journey

  1. Born in 1951, Nitish Kumar studied electrical engineering at the Bihar College of Engineering (now NIT Patna). Nitish got involved in student politics during those days.
  2. Nitish took part in the anti-Emergency movement led by Jayaprakash Narayan and even served a 19-month jail term.
  3. The JD(U) chief’s first electoral success came in the 1985 assembly elections when he was first elected to the Bihar assembly from the Harnaut constituency. He had contested from the same seat in 1977 as well.
  4. He was first sworn in as the Bihar CM in 2000. Although Nitish had the support of the BJP at the time, he was forced to step down in seven days as he could not cobble up a majority. In 2003, Nitish split the Samata Party and formed JD(U).
  5. He also served as the railways, transport and agriculture minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government.
  6. Nitish shares a love-hate relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nitish famously broke ties with BJP in 2013 to oppose Narendra Modi before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
  7. In 2015, Nitish formed a Grand Alliance with Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD, Congress and other regional outfits. The alliance won the elections in a landslide. But Nitish switched his alliance in 2017 and formed a new alliance with the BJP.
  8. Nitish Kumar surprised political observers again when he dumped the BJP and returned to the Grand Alliance in 2022. He formed a new government with RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav.

    9. Also read: Shah, Nadda hold deliberations with BJP leaders to plan out strategies for Telangana polls

      X