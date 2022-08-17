Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped from BJP parliamentary board — check full list

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The re-constituted BJP parliamentary board has a number of new faces including former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

In a major revamp in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) parliamentary board, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were dropped from the decision-making body.

Gadkari's exclusion from the body comes as a surprise as the party has traditionally included the former presidents in the list. Gadkari had served as the 9th president of BJP from December 2019 to January 2013.

Here's the list of members of the BJP parliamentary board:

JP Nadda - President

Narendra Modi

Rajnath Singh

Amit Shah

B.S. Yedyurappa

Sarbanand Sonowal

K Lakshman

Iqbal Singh Lalpura

Sudha Yadav

Satyanarayan Jatiya

BL Santosh - Secretary

The list marks Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's reentry into the parliamentary board, which makes key decisions on chief ministers, state chiefs and other roles.

The BJP has also released a list of members for Central Election Commission having included Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Bhupendra Yadav, Om Mathur and Vanathi Srinivas apart from those who are a part of the parliamentary board.