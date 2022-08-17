    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homepolitics News

    Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped from BJP parliamentary board — check full list

    Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped from BJP parliamentary board — check full list

    Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped from BJP parliamentary board — check full list
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    The re-constituted BJP parliamentary board has a number of new faces including former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

    In a major revamp in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) parliamentary board, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were dropped from the decision-making body.
    The re-constituted BJP parliamentary board has a number of new faces including former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.
    Gadkari's exclusion from the body comes as a surprise as the party has traditionally included the former presidents in the list. Gadkari had served as the 9th president of BJP from December 2019 to January 2013.
    Here's the list of members of the BJP parliamentary board:
    • JP Nadda - President
    • Narendra Modi
    • Rajnath Singh
    • Amit Shah
    • B.S. Yedyurappa
    • Sarbanand Sonowal
    • K Lakshman
    • Iqbal Singh Lalpura
    • Sudha Yadav
    • Satyanarayan Jatiya
    • BL Santosh - Secretary
      • The list marks Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's reentry into the parliamentary board, which makes key decisions on chief ministers, state chiefs and other roles.
      The BJP has also released a list of members for Central Election Commission having included Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Bhupendra Yadav, Om Mathur and Vanathi Srinivas apart from those who are a part of the parliamentary board.
      First Published:  IST

      Tags

      Bharatiya Janata PartyBJPNitin GadkariShivraj Singh Chouhan

      Previous Article

      Malnourishment a major health crisis in Maharashtra’s Melghat region

      Next Article

      Google staring at layoffs if 'Q3 results don’t improve': 'There will be blood on the streets'

      arrow down

        Market Movers

        View All
        Top GainersTop Losers
        CurrencyCommodities
        CompanyPriceChng%Chng