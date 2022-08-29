Nitin Gadkari says 'I'd rather drown in well than join Congress' — Listen here

By CNBCTV18.com

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that he would rather drown in a well than join the Congress party. There has been a buzz of Gadkari quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after he was dropped from the party's parliamentary board

Speaking on the launch of 'YPO South Asia's Newest Chapter – YPO Vidarbha', Gadkari said, "My friend once advised me to join the Congress, I said, I'd rather drown in a well than join the Congress party. I don't like the ideology of the Congress."

He added that one should not indulge in using someone and throw them once the need is over.

"Human relationship is the biggest strength for anybody who is in business, social work and politics. You should not indulge in use and throw. Irrespective of the situation - whether good or bad - if you have held someone's hand, then hold it tight if he is your friend. Do not look to worship only the rising sun," Gadkari said.

In a major rejig, the central BJP leadership dropped Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from the party's parliamentary board. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was appointed to the party's central election committee, along with a few others.

Gadkari also quoted former US president Richard Nixon - "A man is not finished when he is defeated but he is finished when he quits."