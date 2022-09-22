Nirmala Sitharaman to embark on 3-day visit to Baramati Lok Sabha constituency

By Sangam Singh

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will embark on a three-day tour of Maharashtra's Baramati Lok Sabha constituency from Thursday. The visit comes as a part of the BJP's 'Pravas' campaign to strengthen the party in 144 Lok Sabha constituencies that it lost in 2019 general election.

A party functionary told PTI that Sitharaman will hold meetings with the party's district office-bearers and core committee members of the Lok Sabha constituency during the campaign. The Union minister is also expected to interact with beneficiaries of several government schemes, voters and people from various fields.

Sitharaman is scheduled to visit all six Assembly seats — Baramati, Purandar, Indapur, Daund, Bhor and Khadakwasla — which come under the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

Nirmala Sitharaman has a total of 21 programmes scheduled during her three-day tour.

Baramati is now on BJP's target with several key leaders visiting the constituency. BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule had earlier this month toured the constituency and interacted with party cadres. He also said the saffron party would reach out to every voter in 16 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state it lost including Baramati.

He went on to predict BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena alliance to win 45 Lok Sabha seats in the state including Baramati in the next general election.

Baramati in Pune district has been the stronghold of Sharad Pawar who represented the constituency multiple times. His nephew Ajit Pawar is also an MLA from Baramati Assembly constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had fielded Kanchan Kul against NCP's Supriya Sule.