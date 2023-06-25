Nirmala Sitharaman slams former President Barack Obama's remarks, says US bombed six Muslim countries

The finance minister alleged that "organised campaigns" were being run to level "baseless" allegations on the treatment meted out to minorities at the behest of the Opposition as it cannot defeat the BJP electorally under Mo

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slammed former US president Barack Obama on Sunday for his statement about minority rights in India, saying his remarks were surprising as six Muslim-majority countries had faced "US bombing during his presidency."

“I was surprised when Prime Minister Modi was... talking about India in front of everyone, a former US president was giving statements about Indian Muslims at that time,” Sitharaman said at a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

“Didn't bombings happen in six countries - Syria, Yemen, Saudi and Iraq and other Muslim countries - during his term (as US President)?" she asked.

Sitharaman also alleged "organised campaigns were being run to level baseless allegations" on the treatment meted out to minorities at the behest of the Opposition parties.

She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received the highest civilian awards from 13 countries, including six with predominantly Muslim populations.

India's Finance Minister also termed PM Modi's US visit as “Very few people have got the opportunity to address the US Congress and the Prime Minister was invited by both the parties of America.” She added that for the second time for a PM to be called to address a joint session of the US Congress was a matter of pride for all of us in India.

FM highlights deepening cooperation

Sitharaman listed out various agreements signed between India and the US in fields ranging from Technology Partnership which included strengthening of semiconductor supply chains, advanced telecommunications, space, advanced computing & Artificial Intelligence among others.

“As a significant and meaningful milestone in the growth of the semiconductor eco-system, Micron will set up its semiconductor and test plant in Gujarat entailing a total investment of USD 2.75 billion. It is expected to create nearly 5,000 new direct jobs and around 15,000 indirect jobs over the next few years,” the FM highlighted.

The Union Finance Minister also pointed out the agreement between GE Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for joint production of F414 engines saying, "these engines will be used for Tejas aircraft of HAL - a company about which Indian opposition often sheds crocodile tears.”

-With inputs from PTI