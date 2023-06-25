CNBC TV18
Nirmala Sitharaman slams former President Barack Obama's remarks, says US bombed six Muslim countries
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 25, 2023 10:30:49 PM IST (Updated)

The finance minister alleged that "organised campaigns" were being run to level "baseless" allegations on the treatment meted out to minorities at the behest of the Opposition as it cannot defeat the BJP electorally under Mo

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slammed former US president Barack Obama on Sunday for his statement about minority rights in India, saying his remarks were surprising as six Muslim-majority countries had faced "US bombing during his presidency."

“I was surprised when Prime Minister Modi was... talking about India in front of everyone, a former US president was giving statements about Indian Muslims at that time,” Sitharaman said at a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.
“Didn't bombings happen in six countries - Syria, Yemen, Saudi and Iraq and other Muslim countries - during his term (as US President)?" she asked.
