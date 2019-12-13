Nirmala Sitharaman ranked 34th most powerful woman in 2019, ahead of Beyonce, Jacinda Ardern, Serena Williams
Updated : December 13, 2019 12:16 PM IST
Nirmala Sitharaman, India's first female finance minister, has also served as the country's defence minister.
HCL CEO Roshni Nadar Malhotra and Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw have also been named among the world's 100 most powerful women by Forbes.
