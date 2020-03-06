  • SENSEX
Nirmala Sitharaman hits back at Chidambaram for jibe over Yes Bank crisis

Updated : March 06, 2020 11:58 PM IST

Nirmala Sitharaman blamed Chidambaram for the crisis at Global Trust Bank in July 2004 and the problems at IDBI which had to merge with on-the-verge of collapsing United Western Bank in 2006.
The Congress-led UPA had come to power in May 2004 and Chidambaram was the finance minister.
Addressing a press conference after the RBI superseded the board of Yes Bank and placed withdrawal restrictions, Sitharaman said the crisis-hit lender's exposure to stressed corporates dates before 2014.
