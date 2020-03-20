  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Friday's big brokerage calls
Bill Ackman tweets to Trump: Close down the country
Yellow metal gains, trades near Rs 39,900 per 10 grams
'Some stocks look incredibly cheap but won't call bottom'
Home Politics
Politics

Nirbhaya case: 4 convicts hanged in Tihar Jail

Updated : March 20, 2020 06:57 AM IST

Nirbhaya case: 4 convicts hanged in Tihar Jail

You May Also Like

Market mayhem continues! No stock in the Nifty Midcap100 index positive in last 1 month

Market mayhem continues! No stock in the Nifty Midcap100 index positive in last 1 month

Coronavirus scare: No international flight to land in India from March 22 for 1 week

Coronavirus scare: No international flight to land in India from March 22 for 1 week

Market bounces sharply; Sensex up 1%, Nifty reclaims 8,500

Market bounces sharply; Sensex up 1%, Nifty reclaims 8,500

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement