As the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government completes nine years in office, the Congress has launched a scathing attack, accusing it of burdening the public with inflation and making false claims about controlling rising prices. On the other hand, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has taken the opportunity to celebrate its achievements. Here's a look at both.

BJP ministers laud Modi government's achievements

One of the notable achievements during the Modi administration has been the substantial increase in infrastructure development across India.

Speaking at the inauguration of the first Vande Bharat Express train in the Northeast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself said that in the last nine years, the railway budget has increased manifold from Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 10,000 crore.

Additionally, the number of airports, helicopters and water aerodromes has doubled from 74 to 148. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia now aims to bring the total across the nation up to 200 in the next four years, indirectly staking a claim at the Centre and predicting a victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also hosted a press conference on the occasion of the 9th anniversary where she made several claims about the BJP government's success. In the past nine years, the administration claims to have:

# Administered 220 crore doses of vaccines free of cost

# Constructed 35 million pucca houses and 117.2 million toilets

# Provided free gas connections to 96 million families and free grains to 800 million people during the COVID-19 pandemic

# Built 15 new AIIMS and 700 new medical colleges

This is not an exhaustive list and several other Cabinet Ministers such as Anurag Thakur and Hardeep Singh Puri have taken the opportunity to voice their belief in the Modi government.

"(People) voted for a decisive government which is why a popular chief minister from Gujarat emerged as one of the most popular leaders in the world," Thakur said, referring to Narendra Modi.

Congress begs to differ

On the other hand, the Opposition parties have criticised the BJP government for failing to improve the lives and livelihoods of those living on the edge of poverty.

On May 25, the Congress put forth nine questions to the prime minister on the occasion of his administration completing nine years at the helm. These questions touched upon the economy, COVID-19 mismanagement, national security and social justice.

On Monday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took to Twitter to criticise the government's handling of inflation, accusing the BJP of "looting" people's earnings through "deadly inflation" while arrogantly denying its impact.

The party suggested that the government should observe its anniversary as "Maafi Diwas" (Apology Day).

Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary, joined the criticism by listing what he called the government's "real achievements." He highlighted statistics on the rising prices of basic commodities since 2014.

LPG prices have risen by 169 percent, petrol by 57 percent, milk by 51 percent and so on, Ramesh pointed out.

He further highlighted the stagnation of incomes across various sectors while singling out businessman Gautam Adani's wealth, which had surged by 1,225 percent since 2014.

While the BJP-led government has highlighted its achievements and touted "all-round development and inclusive growth" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Congress has remained critical of the government's claims, asserting that the lives of those on the brink of poverty have not improved significantly.

With agency inputs.