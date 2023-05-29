English
    BJP hails 9 years of Modi government, Congress accuses it of ‘looting’ people
    By CNBCTV18.com May 29, 2023 6:17:52 PM IST (Published)

    While the BJP-led government has highlighted its achievements and touted "all-round development and inclusive growth" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Congress has remained critical of the government's claims, asserting that the lives of those on the brink of poverty have not improved significantly.

    As the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government completes nine years in office, the Congress has launched a scathing attack, accusing it of burdening the public with inflation and making false claims about controlling rising prices. On the other hand, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has taken the opportunity to celebrate its achievements. Here's a look at both.

    BJP ministers laud Modi government's achievements
    One of the notable achievements during the Modi administration has been the substantial increase in infrastructure development across India.
    Speaking at the inauguration of the first Vande Bharat Express train in the Northeast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself said that in the last nine years, the railway budget has increased manifold from Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 10,000 crore.
