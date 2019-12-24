#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Nine states that have refused to implement NRC and CAA

Updated : December 24, 2019 01:56 PM IST

There have been widespread protests in the country in opposition to the recently passed Citizenship Bill and the National Register of Citizenship (NRC).
Even as protests continue in the country against NRC and CAA, several chief ministers have come out saying that they will not implement the two in their states.
Nine states that have refused to implement NRC and CAA
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

NIIT Technologies announces buyback of 19.56 lakh shares at Rs 1,725 apiece

NIIT Technologies announces buyback of 19.56 lakh shares at Rs 1,725 apiece

European entities showing interest in YES Bank, may invest $1 billion

European entities showing interest in YES Bank, may invest $1 billion

KEC International shares rise on winning orders worth Rs 1,500 crore

KEC International shares rise on winning orders worth Rs 1,500 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV