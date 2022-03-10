Nihal Singh Wala Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Nihal Singh Wala Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Nihal Singh Wala is an assembly constituency in the Moga district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Nihal Singh Wala legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Nihal Singh Wala was won by Manjit Singh of the AAP. He defeated INC's Rajwinder Kaur.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab Vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Rajwinder Kaur.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Manjit Singh garnered 67,313 votes, securing 44.47 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 27,574 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 18.22 percent.

The total number of voters in the Nihal Singh Wala constituency stands at 1,97,869 with 91,675 male voters and 1,06,186 female voters.